Blink-182 Goof Off in ‘Home is Such a Lonely Place’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Blink-182 dropped the deluxe edition of their 2016 album California May 29, which added 12 new singles to the original 16-track album. To further promote the new edition, the threesome released a music video for the sentimental ballad, “Home is Such a Lonely Place” found on the original album.

The video is filmed in a grainy home-movie manner and showcases various members of the band goofing off and making music.

As a caption for the video, the band wrote, “The video for ‘Home is Such a Lonely Place’ was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed. All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends, as we prepared to leave for tour. Consequently, it’s also our most personal and honest videos, and one of my favorites.”

