An Iconic Dallas Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors

Longtime Dallas steakhouse The Palm announced it will be closing its doors June 30th. The iconic restaurant located in the West End has been feeding loyal diners 24-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye steaks and decadent seven-layer chocolate cake for 33 years. Owners Wally Ganzi and Bruce Bozzi Jr. initially announced the closure in an email to its customers. The announcement has also been posted on the website now. The main reason for its closing is the concern for safety.

“Unfortunately, we’ve come to the decision that it is no longer viable for us to operate a restaurant at this location. This is a decision that was very difficult for us. Recent events, however, have left us concerned for the safety and welfare of our valued customers and staff.”

With the city approaching its one year since the shooting of five police officers in Dallas, businesses such as The Palm who were at the center of it that night are concerned with security and safety of its location. Although the restaurant is looking for a new location, no set location has been released.