Amal and George Clooney are officially parents. The pair welcomed boy and girl twins, Ella and Alexander, Tuesday morning. In a joint statement released by the couple, both mother and children are “happy, healthy and doing fine.” These are Amal and George’s first kids.

George Clooney’s publicist also added to the family statement, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” The Clooneys tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in 2014 and have been married for two years.

#BREAKING: A boy and a girl! George and Amal Clooney's twins have arrived! https://t.co/bUMA8tEgCA pic.twitter.com/Z4dM2X2hq0 — People Magazine (@people) June 6, 2017

