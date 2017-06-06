$500,000 Worth Of Lobster Spills Onto Road After Truck Crashes On Highway

June 6, 2017 5:49 AM By JT
Filed Under: $500, 000, animals, Crash, Highway, lobster, nova scotia, Spill, Truck

A tractor-trailer swerved to avoid a deer while on Highway 103 in Nova Scotia, spilling hundreds of live lobsters onto the highway.

The driver was taken to the hospital and released in good condition, but the 40,000 pounds of lobsters lost have a different story.  The amount of the lobsters lost costs upwards of $500,000.

Once police cleared the scene, it was a madhouse as people from all over tried to grab as many boxes of the live lobsters as they could, although the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in no way encouraged people to clean up the lobsters and take them.

The accident is still under investigation.

Via The Advance

