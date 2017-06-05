Zac Efron In Magic Mike 3? Actor Shows Off His Pole Dancing Skills (Video)

Honestly, it’s surprising Zac Efron hasn’t found his way into the Magic Mike universe. Granted, he probably doesn’t need to. He’s a box office superstar in his own right, and it’s all just wishful thinking he would appear in the films.

Fear not, though. We all just got a little taste of what a Zac Efron included Magic Mike would look like. Appearing on the always hilarious Graham Norton Show, Efron showed off his incredible core strength after host Graham Norton showed a picture of Efron turning into a human flag using a parking meter.

Of course, Norton has a stripper pole at the ready, and Efron was totally game to show off his skills. Who wouldn’t be?

Maybe next time he’ll do it with his shirt off!

Via People

