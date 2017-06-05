Woman Slows Down Speeding Drivers With a Hairdryer

It sounds ridiculous, but also ingenious. Meet neighborhood hero, Jean Brooks. This 64-year-old from Nottingham, UK felt like she needed to do something about the speeding in her neighborhood, and you could say her method is creative. Brooks stands in her front garden every day catching sly speedy drivers using a hairdryer as a fake speed gun, and guess what? It seems to be working.

Brooks rang into a local radio station to explain her method and and motive behind it. A video of Brooks in action was released and has gained almost 25 million views on Facebook. What a neighborhood hero!