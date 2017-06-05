State Fair of Texas Announced an Awesome Concert Line Up

The State Fair of Texas is going to be rockin’ this year.

The line up of acts this year has something for everyone. Hometown artist Maren Morris will up the fair on September 29th. Morris was born and raised in Arlington Texas and just won New Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Award this past year. Other acts lined up to perform at the state fair include Flo Rida, Wilson Philips, and Tejano group La Mafia. Check out the full line up below.

Sept. 29: Maren Morris

Sept. 30.: Flo Rida with Macy Kate

Oct. 1: La Mafia

Oct. 7: Ro James

Oct. 8: Wilson Phillips

Oct. 15: Charlie Daniels Band

Oct. 21: For King & Country

Oct. 22: Los Traileros del Norte