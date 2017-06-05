Reporter Offers 50,000 Pounds To Any ISIS Terrorist That Kills Him In A Sword Fight

June 5, 2017 4:07 PM
A journalist for the New York Observer has just put a bounty on his own head. In a Tweet, Andre Walker, said that any ISIS terrorist who kills him will get 50,000 euros, but watch out, he’s got his sword.

Needless to say this has sparked some controversy. Many were quick to mock Walker and claim the post was incredibly insensitive. Yet, even more people took the opportunity to Photoshop the picture…

 

Walker’s response to the criticism was, “They are cowards who blow up kids and run people over. I’m suggesting a fair fight…with me.”

He said he will be changing his will on Monday…

