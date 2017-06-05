Orlando Workplace Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead

At least five people have been confirmed dead after a shooting that took place at the headquarters of a business in Orlando, Florida. The incident appears to be work-related and police say there is no connection to terrorism.

Local authorities confirmed reports of the shooter being a “disgruntled ex-employee”. While the investigation is ongoing, police say the situation is “contained” and the community is not in danger.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott released a statement Monday morning in regards to the situation, “Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

The incident comes as the city is approaching one year since the June 12, 2016 mass shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people. One of the worst mass shootings in American history.

