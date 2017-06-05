Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville the Musical is Coming to Broadway

This Winter the musical Escape to Margaritaville will be hitting Broadway

Only time would tell when Jimmy Buffet would get his own musical. Opening night for the musical is set for for March 15th, it was announced today by producers. The musical, about a part-time bartender and singer named Tully whose priorities are upended by his love for a tourist. Producers also announced that before the musical hits Broadway that it would stop in Houston and a couple other cities as well. The show includes classic songs such as “Come Monday,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”