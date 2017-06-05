Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville the Musical is Coming to Broadway

June 5, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: broadway, Jimmy Buffet, Margaritaville, musical

This Winter the musical Escape to Margaritaville will be hitting Broadway

Only time would tell when Jimmy Buffet would get his own musical. Opening night for the musical is set for for March 15th, it was announced today by producers. The musical, about a part-time bartender and singer named Tully whose priorities are upended by his love for a tourist. Producers also announced that before the musical hits Broadway that it would stop in Houston and a couple other cities as well. The show includes classic songs such as “Come Monday,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live