Is The World Ready For Pickleback Jello Shots?

June 5, 2017 5:40 AM By JT
Filed Under: Alcohol, drink, food, Jello, jello shot, Pickle, pickleback, whiskey

In case you don’t know, a pickleback shot is a shot of whiskey, followed by a quick swig of pickle juice.  Apparently, there’s some magical confluence between the two that downplays the stinging effect of the alcohol, and all you taste is the disgustingness of the pickle juice.

Win win.

This, however, takes the pickleback shot one step further.  We can now enjoy them in Jello form!  Just like you used to make Jello as a kid, heat up your favorite whiskey and favorite pickle juice, along with some gelatin powder, and pour it into your favorite receptacle, cool it down and BOOM, pickle jello.

So would you suck it out or crunch it hard?

Via Delish

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live