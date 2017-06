After Alaska, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. Our home is HUGE, it is a place on earth where you can drive for 8 hours straight and remain within it’s borders! An infographic was released by the folks at SpareFoot showing how Texas compares to other areas in the world and it is absolutely mind-blowing!

Check it out:



Did you ever realize just how big Texas actually is in comparison to other countries in the world? Let me know in the links below.