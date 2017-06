The city of Fort Worth apparently over paid two firefighters back when they retired four years ago. Fernando Gonzales got an extra $63,725 while Kenneth Nealy was overpaid $28,742.

The city claims they made a mistake in calculating the two firefighter’s benefits. They’ve tried to recover the money, offering payment plans, but both men have refused.

So, the city council is all set to approve a law suit against the two men.

Via NBC DFW