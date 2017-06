In Texas when we leave a window open flies come in, Colorado you leave a window open bears come in.

Fox 5 reports that a family in Colorado discovered their kitchen trashed when coming home one afternoon. Police were called thinking there was a burglary. Police checked a surveillance camera that was left up only to discover that the intruder was a bear. The bear can be seen walking around the living room and playing the piano while looking out the window. Check out the video below.