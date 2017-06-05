Alec Baldwin Defends Kathy Griffin In A Flurry Of Tweets

June 5, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: alec badlwin, Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin, support

Another celebrity has come forward to defend Kathy Griffin’s beheaded Trump picture. The one and only Alec Baldwin, who also plays Trump on SNL, has now come forward to defend the comedian.

Baldwin sent off a flurry of tweets on Friday to show his support. In addition to offering up some encouragement he also went after the GOP calling them “gutless weasels.”

We can all agree Kathy went too far, right? But do you really think the was a real threat against the President? Of course the Secret Service has to look into it., but we’re talking about a real threat.

