Alec Baldwin Defends Kathy Griffin In A Flurry Of Tweets

Another celebrity has come forward to defend Kathy Griffin’s beheaded Trump picture. The one and only Alec Baldwin, who also plays Trump on SNL, has now come forward to defend the comedian.

Baldwin sent off a flurry of tweets on Friday to show his support. In addition to offering up some encouragement he also went after the GOP calling them “gutless weasels.”

1- Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy….baby…I've been there.

The whole Henry Hyde thing w Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

2- a joke. That's what I thought. That's what we intended. No one walked out of the studio and said, "No! We're serious!"

No one. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

3- but all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

4- Kathy…fuck them. Fuck them all. No 1 believes u meant 2 threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

5- ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) June 3, 2017

We can all agree Kathy went too far, right? But do you really think the was a real threat against the President? Of course the Secret Service has to look into it., but we’re talking about a real threat.