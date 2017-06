HBO is making a movie about the now infamous Jerry Sandusky sex scandal. Al Pacino has been tapped to play Joe Paterno. Paterno is the highest winning coach in college football history. The film will chronicle the scandal involving Paterno’s assistant coach Jerry Sandusky and Paterno’s involvement.

Al Pacino to Star as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO Movie From Barry Levinson https://t.co/4t7G4qbJDx — Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2017

HBO has everything they need to tell an amazing story. Lets hope this movie holds up to the like of ‘Spotlight.’

Via Barstool Sports