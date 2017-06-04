VIDEO: Bus Driver Brutally Attacks Passenger For Asking A Question

June 4, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Bus Driver, Crazy, Fight, Video, Viral

There are plenty of reason why someone would get beat up, but whose ever heard of taking a ground pounding for asking a question? This passenger apparetly was asking a series of annoying questions, which shouldn’t really set someone off like it did.

The driver said “what did I say about asking a question.” The passenger seemed confused by the driver’s anger, and the second he opened his mouth, with a polite “yes sir,” the drive jumps the guy, absolutely beating on him.

This guy has some issues. It’s not unreasonable to ask a bus driver questions, maybe he was making small talk, or maybe he just needed some info on directions, either way this driver should find a job where he doesn’t have to interact with people.

But the biggest mystery is who was driving the bus? Or did the driver stop in the middle of traffic to beat on one of his passengers?

Via Barstool Sports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live