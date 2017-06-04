Raven Symoné is headed back to Disney Channel

June 4, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Disney Channel, raven symone, That's So Raven

Don’t you wish they brought back That’s So Raven?

Well there is a new spin off series coming to Disney Channel. Raven Symoné  is back as everyone’s favorite psychic in her new show Raven’s Home. The show centers on Raven and 11 year old her twins, and her best friend Chelsea and her 9 year old son. The two are now divorced single mothers, raising their kids together. Only one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, hich keeps Raven on her toes. the series is set to premier on July 21st. That’s So Raven of course set ratings records with its January 2003 premiere, and ran for four seasons and 100 episodes. Check out the preview below.

