Here’s The Mean Tweet Karl Malone Refused To Read On ‘Kimmle’

We all love ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ on ‘Kimmle.’ Its a great segment. The tweets are usually ridiculous and so mean they couldn’t possibly be taken seriously. The celebs are also great sports. Its the delivery that makes this segment so funny, and it takes a lot to read some of those nasty posts and just laugh at them.

Well Karl Malone couldn’t quite handle it, during the NBA edition. At one point he looked at the phone, and said, “No, F**k that,” and just left, which was funny in it’s own right.

People have been wondering what that tweet said, well thanks to the internet detectives we’ve found it:

Karl Malone is a bitch ass hillbilly — Big Homie Cash (@LifeIsCASHUAL) March 12, 2012

This guy actually felt pretty bad about the whole thing….

