There’s a picture that’s going viral. Its of a man mowing his lawn, and behind him, a massive tornado. Its not far away either. The thing is close, like everyone get into your bathtub close and this man is just doing yard work…

Man mowing lawn with tornado behind him says he "was keeping an eye on it." https://t.co/iz8fN0bMtT pic.twitter.com/9Lnqb8iViq — David Nelson (@DavidNelsonNews) June 4, 2017

When asked about the tornado he casually responded, “I was keeping an eye on it.” Scientists need to study this man, he obviously isn’t capable of fear.

Via Daily Mail