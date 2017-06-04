Father Shot while Trying to Drown His Two Infant Children

An Oklahoma man was shot and killed by his neighbor, after allegedly trying to drown his two infants in a bathtub.

According to officials, Leland Foster held a knife against the children’s mother in their bathroom. A young girl inside the home ran to seek help from neighbors; that is when Cash Freeman rushed back to the home and shot Foster, as he was trying to drown the 3-month-old twins in the bathtub.

Freeman shot Foster twice, in the back. Local police questioned and released Foster after the incident; the district attorney will determine if the shooting was justifiable.

The twins were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital and later released to their grandfather.