Allen High School Students Finally Graduate After 2 Rain Delays

June 4, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Allen High School, Graduation

The 2017 class is Allen’s largest ever to graduate with 1,551 students.

Getting everyone across the stage wasn’t easy. What was originally scheduled for Friday night was moved to Saturday afternoon after 2 delays due to weather conditions. The stands at the Allen football stadium were nearly full with 11,000 family friend according to WFAA. The last minute changes did cause some families to leave before the ceremony and cancel parties. The ceremony lasted about 2 and half hours with 10 pages worth of names to call out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live