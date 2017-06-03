You Can Now Buy A Bluetooth Speaker Pre-Loaded With Original Music For Your Dogs And Cats

If you have an out-of-control dog or an insane cat that’s driving you nuts, we just might have the cure for your misery.

We were opening our Crutchfield email the other day, and noticed a piece of technology that we’ve never seen before: Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes: Bluetooth® speaker pre-loaded with original music for dogs or cats!

Are we sure it’s not April Fool’s Day?

It turns out the device isn’t only real, it’s red hot (a couple of the models were out of stock when we last looked)! According to Crutchfield (a mostly online/mail-order national electronics retailer), the Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes soothes your pooch and feline through, “…a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that comes pre-loaded with 90 minutes of original music composed just for dogs. The music is digitally modified so the frequency range stays within a dog’s natural hearing comfort zone. Pet Tunes has been tested in animal hospitals, kennels, and homes, and has been shown to have a relaxing effect on most dogs within a few minutes.”

Apparently, it works like a charm: Crutchfield associate Deia Z. says she’s seen Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes work on small, excited dogs; when the music comes on, the canine goes into a state of deep relaxation…and their breathing slows down. Deia says it has the same effect on humans, too!

You can check them out here!

And don’t fret if you have a crazy kitty: the Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Feline is here.

Source: Crutchfield

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.