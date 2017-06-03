Vince Gill Will Help Fill The Void Left By Glenn Frey At The Eagles’ Upcoming Concerts

June 3, 2017 1:00 AM
Could this actually work?

Country icon Vince Gill is going to fill in for the late Eagles legend Glenn Frey at a few upcoming co-headlining gigs: Classic West at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on July 15th and 16th, and Classic East at New York’s Citi Field on July 29th and 30th.

He won’t be alone, though.

Glenn Frey’s 24-year-old son Deacon will be splitting vocal duties with Gill.

So far, the vibe has been good: Eagle Don Henley believes Glenn Frey would be cool with the additions.  Even Vince Gill himself joked that he always thought he would have made a good Eagle.

Gill’s no stranger to the music of The Eagles, either: he went to the band’s Kennedy Center salute this past December, sang “I Can’t Tell You Why” on The Eagles’ Common Thread covers album, and paid tribute to Glenn Frey by performing “Peaceful Easy Feeling” at the Grand Ole Opry (above) early last year.

The Eagles’ co-headlining bands will be Journey, Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and Steely Dan.

