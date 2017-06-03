VIDEO: This Is How You Put Out A Car Fire In Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas. Especially when it comes to putting out car fires.

As you can see in the video above, Nikki Carmona was in one of the vehicles that stalled out in front of Bane Machinery (conveniently, a heavy equipment dealership) on Manana Drive in Dallas yesterday. Nikki’s car was caught in foot-high flood water…which quickly turned hip-deep as the rain continued to fall.

Horrifyingly, Nikki’s car suddenly caught fire.

Luckily, the folks at Bane Machinery acted quickly: their General Manager swiftly got into one of their front-end loaders, filled the bucket with flood water on the way to Nikki’s burning Mercedes, and doused out the fire…twice (just to be sure).

Ironically, the Dallas Fire Department arrived at the scene just a few seconds later.

The lesson the people in the stranded cars learned the hard way? As Gina Smith said (the lady taping the heroic act), “Turn around don’t drown!”

Source: WFAA

