Van Plows into Crowd on London Bridge

June 3, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Attack, breaking news, London, London Bridge, United Kingdom

A van has reportedly plowed into a crowd of people on the London Bridge Saturday night. Casualties have been reported and people are being evacuated from the surrounding areas. It has been confirmed that at least six people were struck. Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was on the bridge during the incident, said the car was speeding through. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” Jones told reporters.

According to witnesses there are “bodies everywhere.” You can see more in a video taken by a bystander.

More updates as the story develops. 

