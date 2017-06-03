Van Plows into Crowd on London Bridge

A van has reportedly plowed into a crowd of people on the London Bridge Saturday night. Casualties have been reported and people are being evacuated from the surrounding areas. It has been confirmed that at least six people were struck. Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was on the bridge during the incident, said the car was speeding through. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” Jones told reporters.

According to witnesses there are “bodies everywhere.” You can see more in a video taken by a bystander.

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Several people being treated on the footpath of Southwark Street. Just down from London Bridge. Area being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/fpOjUXgXfv — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 3, 2017

More updates as the story develops.