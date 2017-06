In honor of Sgt. Pepper turning 50 this week here is a fun Beatles tribute used with just socks.

The Dallas based Sock Puppet Parody YouTube show has brought us the sock version of the Fab Four. The group preforms parodies of bands using only socks. The group has re done 3 songs on 3 different sets, all with their own twist. The group produces each video at Gas Monkey Live here in Dallas. Check out the hilarious video below.