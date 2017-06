Well cats aren’t the only ones who get stuck in trees.

Rocco was just trying to chase a ground hog and follow him down a hole at a cemetery in Kentucky. Little did Rocco the Dachshund know he isn’t the same size as a ground hog. he attemped to crawl all the way thought end, only he got stuck at the exit. Luckily, two off-duty state troopers were able to dislodge Rocco from the tree, and the adventurous dachshund was reunited with his owner. Check out the pics below.