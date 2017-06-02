WATCH: New Born Giraffe Takes Her First Steps

June 2, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Animal, cute, Dallas Zoo, First Steps, Giraffe, local, new born, Video

A giraffe our very own Dallas Zoo just gave birth to her third calf. This is Katie’s first baby girl. Sadly she lost her last baby, who died at 3-months-old back in 2015.

The new born is 6 feet tall, if you can believe that, and tops out at 150 pounds. She doesn’t have a name quite yet, but the Zoo’s giraffe team will give her one soon.

Zoo officials say it was a textbook birth and both mother and child are perfectly healthy.

Just look at that cute little girl take her first steps. How amazing is that?

Via NBC DFW

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live