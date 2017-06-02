WATCH: New Born Giraffe Takes Her First Steps

A giraffe our very own Dallas Zoo just gave birth to her third calf. This is Katie’s first baby girl. Sadly she lost her last baby, who died at 3-months-old back in 2015.

The new born is 6 feet tall, if you can believe that, and tops out at 150 pounds. She doesn’t have a name quite yet, but the Zoo’s giraffe team will give her one soon.

Zoo officials say it was a textbook birth and both mother and child are perfectly healthy.

Just look at that cute little girl take her first steps. How amazing is that?

