Unruly Passenger Tackled and Tied to the Seat on Southwest Flight

A video has recently surfaced of an unruly passenger being tackled and tied to a seat on a Southwest Airlines flight. The passenger was reportedly drunk and kicked off the plane once. After screaming and pushing other passengers out of the way the man came running back in. That’s when a Southwest crew member tackled him to the ground and then tied him to a chair with zip ties. The passenger has been identified as 28-year-old Stephan Kennedy.

Passenger, Rick Alonzo, told CBS Chicago, “He was already boarded, and he went into the bathroom, and they just told us they were trying to get him out of the bathroom, and they took him off the plane. Next thing you know, he tried to fight his way back on, and that’s when the Southwest guys came and got him.”

Despite the altercation, the flight arrived in Chicago just an hour behind schedule.