This Compilation Of News Anchors Trying To Pronounce “Covfefe” Will Make Your Day

June 2, 2017 9:29 AM By JT
We still don’t know what a “Covfefe” is, and honestly we don’t really care.  At this point, it will probably end up on a future episode of In Search Of… or Unsolved Mysteries.

The term coined by President Trump has become the best meme of 2017: and was only exacerbated after Sean Spicer told reporters it wasn’t a typo at all, and actually a secret code of some sorts.

Covfefe quickly became the #1 trend on Twitter, and the most talked about story of the week.  That being said, plenty of news networks covered Covfefe, and since it’s a completely made up word, nobody really knew the correct way to pronounce it.

A good soul complied some of the best clips of anchors trying to pronounce Covfefe: and it will make your day.

Source: BroBible

