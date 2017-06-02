There’s Evidence That Beyoncé Secretly Gave Birth Last Week

So celebrity rumors are a dime a dozen, but this one is so big that we can’t ignore it, and there’s some clues that could mean it’s true. Some people think that Beyoncé has already given birth to her twins and she just hasn’t announced it.

First, we have this IG post from Memorial Day:

Now, some fans think that her baby bump looks smaller than it did in the most recent picture she posted before Memorial Day, at the Cater push party:

Another fan pointed out that in the Memorial Day pic Beyoncé is sporting the hair she wore when she was out with Jay Z nearly 6 weeks ago. People have also pointed out that she’d have to be some kind of Wonder Woman to be that far along with twins and carrying a much larger child, but hey, she is Beyoncé.

Here’s where things get interesting. Beyoncé’s mom was seen in the waiting room of an LA hospital last week:

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! TINA KNOWLES WAS SEEN AT A HOSPITAL IN LA!!! #BeyHive pic.twitter.com/CPhbAOTlzV — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 21, 2017

So what do you think? Is Beyoncé posting old pics to throw us off the trail or do people just have way too much free time on their hands?

Via Elite Daily