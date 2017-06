Its National Doughnut Day and Oreo leading the charge for National Doughnut Day awareness. They’ve just released jelly donut Oreos! They look amazing. It’s a custard, with a jelly filling between two golden Oreo cookies. Doesn’t that just sound perfect?

Walmart-exclusive Jelly Donut Oreos will hit shelves on Friday for National Donut Day! A post shared by @candyhunting on May 31, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

They’re exclusively available at Walmart starting this weekend.

Oreo has been stepping up their game, releasing some crazy new flavors, like the blueberry pie Oreo, and Firework Oreo, just to name a few.

Via Elite Daily