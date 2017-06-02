Divorce Selfies: They’re Uncomfortable, Awesome & Real

It’s a new (and kind of weird) trend: couples taking selfies before, during and/or after the divorce process.
I’ve compiled some of my favorites below: those that make me smile, wince or just go “WOW (Billy Murray?!?!?)!”
To let go isn’t to forget, not think about or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy or regret. Letting go isn’t winning and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride and it’s not about how you appear and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past. Letting go isn’t blocking memories or thinking sad thoughts and doesn’t leave emptiness, hurt or sadness. It’s not giving in or giving up. Letting go isn’t about loss and it’s not defeat. To let go is to cherish the memories, but to overcome and move on. It is having an open mind and confidence in the future. Letting go is accepting. It is learning and experiencing and growing. To let go is to be thankful for the experiences that made you laugh, made you cry and made you grow. It’s about all that you have, all that you had and all that you will gain. Letting go is having the courage to accept change and the strength to keep moving. Letting go is growing up, it is realising that the heart can sometimes be the most potent remedy. To let go is to open a door and to clear a path and set yourself free. #DivorceSelfie #420 😹
Got a #divorce today. Live tweeted about it, too, @hthrhllywd. So modern. Forever wasn't as long as we had anticipated but it was a beautiful trip we took. I think this is what unconditional love looks like. It didn't work for us but we are still hopeless romantics and I wouldn't change a thing. I trained him super well, but sorry ladies, he's already taken. As for me, I'm going cat shopping. #lessonsinlove #divorceselfies #transformationtuesday #divorceselfie #happilydivorced #newnormal #ontheprowl #canwestillbefriends #idontevenlikecats
