I guess there are worse thing to be split in large quantities on the road.

A mile of McCart Avenue in Fort Worth was shut down after a truck carrying cooking oil started leaking. According to CBSDFW.COM, the spill stretched from South Hills High School to I-20. The spill did cause a few minor wrecks. The Fort Worth Fire Department had an environmental crew and sand trucks help with the clean up. the road has since been reopened.