BREAKING: 80,000 Evacuate Music Festival Due To Terrorist Threat

Over 80,000 people were forced to evacuate a music festival in Germany. The Rock am Ring festival was just getting underway on Friday when police suddenly announced that everyone clear the grounds, claiming there was a terrorist threat,

Thankfully, everyone evacuated calmly, and no one was hurt. Actually, a kind of amazing thing happened. Thousands started singing as they marched out of the Nuernburgring stadium. A clear message that together they are strong and won’t be intimidated by threats.

No details yet, but organizers are hoping that the festival will resume on Saturday.

