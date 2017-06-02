Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Victims in the Hospital

Just before her benefit concert this Sunday, Ariana Grande made a trip back to Manchester to visit the victims still in the hospital.

Tragedy struck on May 22nd in Manchester after Ariana Grande spent time with her mom in Florida trying to make sense of the events. Now that some time has passed since then, Ariana grande has made it back to Manchester to visit those who were affected by the attack. Grande can be seen on social media taking pics with her fans. Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted on Facebook, “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is Ariana okay? So happy she came i could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy!even cried again myself.” This Sunday Ariana Grande will be apart of the One Love Manchester benefit concert, it will be her first performance since the bombing. Other artist that will join Grande are Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus.