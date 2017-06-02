Actor Jason Lee, has Photographs From His New Book on Display in Fort Worth

You probably know him from My Name is Earl.

Jason Lee is a pretty well rounded individual, from being a pro skateboarder in the 80’s, to acting and even doing some photography work. This weekend ArtSpace111 is showing a preview of photographs from Lee’s forthcoming photography book “A Plain View” the collection explores Texas through large format color film photographs. Lee says in a statement,”The photographs for the forthcoming book, to be released in the fall, were made throughout Texas over the course of four separate road trips in early 2017 using expired 4×5 Kodak color negative and positive films with a 1950s Graflex Speed Graphic view camera. One of my greatest pleasures is driving and exploring the rural, the outskirts, the small towns, film cameras in the car. I’ve done quite a lot of this over the years, mostly exposing 35mm black-and-white films, and mostly in New Mexico, Arizona, and California, and so I wanted to explore Texas, where I’ve been living, and now in color and on bigger film.” The display runs from June 2-18. Take a look below at some of the Lee’s work on Instagram

this friday – link in bio lamesa, texas on #4×5 #kodakektachrome100plus #speedgraphic #filmphotographic A post shared by jason lee (@jasonlee) on May 30, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

one week from today, a selection of photographs from the recent large format series will be on display at @artspace111 in fort worth, texas link in bio limited edition prints will also be available through my new website (june 2) #filmphotographic A post shared by jason lee (@jasonlee) on May 26, 2017 at 8:51am PDT