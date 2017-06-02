175 Texas School Districts Will Face Budget Cuts In The Millions

It’s a dark day for Texas schools. Legislators failed to agree on the school finance reform bill in time. This means that 175 school districts in Texas will not be receiving the millions of dollars they were counting on.

Mesquite ISD will now have to cut $10 million from their budget, which means no raises for teacher and a lack of resources for students.

Mesquite isn’t alone, Frisco is losing $24 million, Plano will have to cut $9.8 million, not to mention the over 100 districts that will have to make cuts in the millions.

Needless to say this is a very bad situation, and no one is happy.

Via NBC DFW