Woman Photoshops Zac Efron Into Vacation Pics That Contain Her Ex Boyfriend

19-year-old Baylee Woodward got a job aboard a yacht, which meant this past year she spent traveling all around the world. She’s been to 12 countries during her travels, mostly islands in the Caribbean.

Many of the photos from her adventures contained her now ex boyfriend, who was her travel partner on the voyage. The relationship ended on a sour note. A messy note, even. Her ex also happened to be her boss on the yacht, and she ended up getting fired from the gig. She said, “The breakup was rough because he was my travel partner for a year, we were together literally 24/7, and then he just fired me out of nowhere.”

Baylee didn’t want to get rid of all the photos taken in the past year of her life, even though they contained her ex. She decided to make some “improvements,” in order to “look back at pictures and laugh at this whole situation.” In order to keep posting the pictures on social media, and since cropping out her ex would ruin the photo, she decided to photo shop Zac Efron in.

Bayley has received a ton of support for her ingenious pics, and is now on the hunt for her next venture. She said, “I just got a job on a yacht, and after that I plan on traveling to Europe and Asia for a few months if I can a new travel partner.”

Via Buzzfeed

