Thieves Steal Over 30,000 Condoms From Inside A Las Vegas Warehouse (Video)

A warehouse in Las Vegas was the victim of several robberies over Memorial Day weekend.

The first saw thieves enter the warehouse of Swedish “adult” company Lelo friday night and make off with 30,000 condoms. The following night, the same thieves returned and stole about $15,000 worth of “toys.”

Lelo is taking the robberies in stride, however. In a statement released on their website, they wrote, “What kind of party are these people having? We could have done the sponsorship or something.”

Thankfully the robberies were captured on video, and the footage has been sent to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Via CNN

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter