Taco Bell Is Blessing Us With Free Tacos This Month

Summer’s here, and so are free tacos! Taco Bell has announced that they will be giving away free, that’s right, free tacos this month as part of their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. This is the second year Taco Bell has blessed the masses with free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Ok, nothing’s really free. To get your free taco on you’re going to have to watch basketball, specifically the NBA finals. They’ll be giving out the free tacos on June 13th between 2pm and 6pm. That is, if any away team wins games 1 to 3.

FYI. Free Taco from 2 PM to 6 PM today. #TacoTuesday

Steal a Game, Steal a Taco – https://t.co/yaxKr53NkJ pic.twitter.com/s1vSMXzlYp — Debra Palmer (@DebraPTampa) June 21, 2016

This trend continues throughout the finals, so you don’t have to actually watch the games. Just keep up on how the away teams are doing. Seems easy enough…

Via Elite Daily