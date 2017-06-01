Subway Passengers Hold Graduation Ceremony For Student Stuck On Delayed Train

Jerich Marco Alcantara was set to receive his diploma from Brookdale College on Tuesday when the E train was delayed.

He chose to attend the ceremony on the campus, rather than the main ceremony that was to be held at Radio City Music Hall because he wanted all of his friends and family, many of whom were on the same train with him, to attend. He hoped he’d be able to make it on time to at least walk across the stage, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The rest of the passengers gathered on the E train felt he deserved a ceremony however, so they threw him one. Jerich was already dressed in full graduation cap and gown, and over the sounds of Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” blasting from someone’s cell phone, a friend Airdropped a “diploma” from his phone to Jerich’s.

The train eventually found its way to the ceremony, albeit way too late. Still, his friends threw another makeshift ceremony for Jerich. “So I missed the commencement, but after the auditorium cleared out, my close friends threw me my own little graduation. It was a great time.”

Via NY Mag

