Rob Kardashian Is Over China, Has A New Woman

It looks like things for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are over, and for real this time.

Several sources are reporting that Dream’s dad has already moved on to a new woman, Bad Girls Club, VH1’s Basketball Wives LA star Mehgan James.

Apparently, James and Rob have been friends for about three months now, and things escalated weekly. And although Rob is happy with his new relationship, the Kardashian woman don’t seem to approve of his new love. They think Mehgan is just using Rob for fame.

Mehgan has also appeared on 50 Cent: The Money and the Power and Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

With all the reality shows on her resume, we cannot say we blame the Kardashian women for raising a few red flags about this relationship.

No one in the Kardashian clan has address the rumors.