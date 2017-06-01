People Are Now Using Pennies To Apply Their Eyeliner

June 1, 2017 9:47 AM By JT
Filed Under: beauty, change, coin, eyeliner, fashion, makeup, pennies, Trend

Beauty vlogger “MercedesBenssz” is known for using unconventional methods to apply makeup.  She’s used tweezers to create eyeliner wings, although her latest method might be the most unconventional of them all.

She painted the side of a penny with liquid eyeliner, and then pressed it on her skin to create a guide.  And you know what, it actually looks really good!

She was concerned about the penny’s round shape at first, but it actually draws the incredibly precise.  We’re only concerned about the cleanliness of the penny, though.  How many hands have touched the coin over the years?  But if you can find a clean penny to use, we say go for it!

Via Bustle

