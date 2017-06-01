What’s the Song in the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ Trailer?

By Abby Hassler

The trailer for the Murder on the Orient Express, a new remake of Agatha Christie’s classic 1934 mystery novel has arrived. Bursting with an all-star cast, the trailer concludes with the iconic chorus from Imagine Dragon’s “Believer.”

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the Northern Irish actor, director and producer also stars as the legendary detective Hercule Poirot. Other all-star cast includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr.

Murder on the Orient Express opens on November 10. Check out the trailer below.