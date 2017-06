Spencer White is a Back to the Future fanatic, who happens to own his very own DeLorean.

Unfortunately, when he was driving on Highway 14 in California, rather than the screams of Doc Brown coming form the backseat, he heard police sirens. The police offer pulled White over going exactly 88mph, the speed needed to activate the car’s flux capacitor.

Unfortunately, the officer did not see the humor in the incident, and issued White a citation for speeding.

Via Metro

