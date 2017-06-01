Houston Couple Discovers Someone Hacked Their Baby Monitor

June 1, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: baby monitor, hacker, Sleeping

As a parent this is one of the scariest things out there.

A Houston Couple discovered that they weren’t the only ones looking at their daughter as she slept, someone else had hacked into their baby monitor and was sending messages to the toddler.

Marc Gilbert said he heard strange voices coming from his daughter’s room, and when he went to check, he discovered a voice coming to the monitor telling her to “wake up” and saying expletive things. His daughter was born deaf so she did not hear what the hacker was telling her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live