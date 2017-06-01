Flash Flood Warning Issued For Dallas

June 1, 2017 4:25 PM
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Dallas County on Thursday. Rain gauges say severe thunderstorms are headed out way, brining heavy rain. Two inches or rain was reported within just one hour and more is expected.

The National Weather Service says there will be excessive water runoff which could cause flash flooding. Low-lying areas will see the worst of it and expect some water crossings to flood as well.

The rain has also caused Luna Road and West Lawther in Dallas. Several other surrounding counties are also at risk.

Over 1,000 people have experienced power outages as well.

Flights departing out of DFW International Airport and Love Field have been delayed, most only for an hour, but you never know with airports…

Via NBC DFW

