Famous Fort Worth Gay Nightclub Destroyed By Fire

June 1, 2017 3:27 PM
The iconic Fort Worth gay nightclub, The Rainbow Lounge, was victim to a massive fire on Thursday morning.

Officials say that the club’s employees had closed for the night and were in the parking lot when they saw smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters sent eight trucks in response. They forced their way inside the building, but the roof began to collapse. They were forced to quickly evacuate as the roof caved in,

The building is completely destroyed. Authorities are investigating the fire but so far it appears to be accidental.

Via NBC DFW

